Alleghany County crash on Route 42 leaves 68-year-old woman dead
The crash happened on Saturday shortly before 2 p.m.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – An Alleghany County crash claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Route 42 near Nicely Town Road.
Pamela Clark Hall, of Millboro, Virginia, was driving in a Chevrolet S-10 when she ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and overturned. Authorities say she died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
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