Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
87º
Join Insider
Trending
City Dogs temporarily pauses daycare and new boarding on Monday amid active Roanoke police investigation
19-year-old dies in I-81 crash in Roanoke County
16 children rescued from Ohio home were 'almost feral,' authorities say

Local News

Man dead following motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

10 News Digital Team

No description found

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a motorcycling crash that occurred in Pulaski County on Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a motorcyclist was exiting off of I-81 at Exit 94 on a Harley-Davidson around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. The motorcycle then ran off the road, hit two signs and overturned.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said that as a result of the crash, the driver, 67-year-old Timothy O. Cox, died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.