Man dead following motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a motorcycling crash that occurred in Pulaski County on Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a motorcyclist was exiting off of I-81 at Exit 94 on a Harley-Davidson around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. The motorcycle then ran off the road, hit two signs and overturned.

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Authorities said that as a result of the crash, the driver, 67-year-old Timothy O. Cox, died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.