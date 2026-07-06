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19-year-old dies in I-81 crash in Roanoke County

10 News Digital Team

WSLS (WSLS)

A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-81 in Roanoke County on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say that at about 2 a.m., 19-year-old Tyler Cole Williams, of Vinton, was stopped on the right side of Interstate 81 near Wildwood Road when he was hit by a 2018 Ford F-350.

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He was transported to Lewis Gale Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation.

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