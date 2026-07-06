Warm & Muggy Start For Monday

We are kicking off the workweek with warm and muggy conditions. This morning a few clouds remain in the region, but will clear out by late morning to fuel afternoon and evening storms.

A few pop-up storms could be on the stronger side, so be sure to stay weather aware today!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

The ingredients needed for the summer storms are here! We of course have the heat and cold front, but this humidity is still ever present as well! Monday morning’s dewpoints are ranging into the mid and upper 60s, making it feel very uncomfortable outside.

Muggy Meter (WSLS 2026)

Once the cold front crosses through this afternoon, we will start to see the first raindrops falling around lunchtime. Although not everyone will see a storm, it is a good idea to grab the umbrella just in case!

Overall Setup (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the isolated nature of today’s shower & storm activity. This kicks off around noon to 2 PM with storms wrapping up around midnight tonight. It will not be an all day washout event, but those popcorn showers and storms will last through the afternoon and evening, with some areas staying completely dry and others seeing a quick storm or two.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Our 7 Day forecast shows an active pattern of a week with the heat wave ending by Tuesday. Have a great Monday!