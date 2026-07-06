Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests three following armed robbery investigation

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it had arrested a man and two boys following an armed robbery investigation.

According to officials, deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery in the 200 block of Spring Drive in Collinsville.

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When deputies arrived, they quickly located the individuals involved and safely took the three suspects into custody.

The victim reported that he had arranged to meet an individual at the apartment complex to sell marijuana. While at the location, he was confronted by two juvenile males, one of whom was armed with an AR-style rifle.

The victim reported that the suspects robbed him of his handgun, cellular phone and marijuana before fleeing into a nearby residence.

Investigators later obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence where the suspects had entered following the robbery. During the search, deputies recovered some of the victim’s stolen property, including his Taurus G3 handgun, marijuana and the AR-style rifle believed to have been used during the robbery.

As a result of the investigation, 21-year-old Niseer Davontae Ellis was charged with the following offenses.

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-371- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-19 - Accessory After the Fact.

Ellis is incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The two juvenile suspects were each charged with the following:

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-58 – Robbery

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-53.1 - Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

They were transported to the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center, where they remain in custody pending proceedings in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Following consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the investigation remains active.

Investigators say they are continuing to review evidence and conduct follow-up interviews. Additional charges are likely as the investigation progresses