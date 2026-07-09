Danville fire leaves home damaged; firefighter treated for minor injuries

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville firefighter has been released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries he got while battling a house fire Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. on Seay Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from the house and could barely see inside. Fortunately, they did not find anyone inside after searching the home.

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One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but has since been released.

Authorities say the house was badly damaged, and the person who lived there is now getting help from the Red Cross. Fire crews stayed on scene for about two and a half hours, with help from Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Electric Department and Danville Police.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office also responded and has started a preliminary investigation into what caused the fire.