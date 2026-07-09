Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider
Trending
Chick-fil-A celebrates 80 years with free food giveaways: Here’s what to know
City of Roanoke to remove all Raven Shot Detection devices after many installed without correct approval
City Dogs reopens as Roanoke police investigation continues

Local News

Danville fire leaves home damaged; firefighter treated for minor injuries

Authorities say the firefighter has since been released from the hospital

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

(WSLS)

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville firefighter has been released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries he got while battling a house fire Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. on Seay Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from the house and could barely see inside. Fortunately, they did not find anyone inside after searching the home.

Recommended Videos

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but has since been released.

Authorities say the house was badly damaged, and the person who lived there is now getting help from the Red Cross. Fire crews stayed on scene for about two and a half hours, with help from Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Electric Department and Danville Police.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office also responded and has started a preliminary investigation into what caused the fire.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.