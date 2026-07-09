Roanoke Police warn of black bear with severe mange

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department is warning people in the Star City to be on the lookout for a black bear with a severe case of mange.

It’s been spotted in the area of Allendale Street Southwest and Clydesdale Street Southwest.

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Police want you to know that you should not approach this bear, as it has been seen to be particularly aggressive and should be considered dangerous.

So if you see the bear, be sure to: