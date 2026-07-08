Chick-fil-A celebrates 80 years with free food giveaways: Here’s what to know

Chick-fil-A is giving customers something to “moo” about in honor of its 80th anniversary.

On Cow Appreciation Day, on July 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., every customer who dresses like a cow can receive one free entree from the following list:

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Breakfast: Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit (Original) or 4-count Chick-n-Minis

Lunch/Dinner: Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich (Original or Spicy); 8-count Nuggets (Original or Grilled); or 3-count Chick-n-Strips.

Kids: A free entrée and kids’ prize will be available for kids 12 and under, while supplies last. Check with your local Restaurant to confirm specific offerings.

Plus, now through July 13, you can also win a free medium-sized waffle fry order by playing the limited-time “Spot the Cows” game in its mobile app. Keep in mind that you can’t redeem the reward beyond July 13.

You will need to place your order in person, as this deal will not be available for the Chick-fil-A App or delivery orders. It also can’t be combined with other offers or Chick-fil-A One rewards.