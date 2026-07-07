Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
76º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

VMI challenges participants with College Orientation Workshop

Greg Moore , 10 News

LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI’s college orientation workshop, or COW, challenges participants for four weeks with educational enrichment.

The goal is to transform the lives of at-risk high school students by teaching them to overcome obstacles through intense physical training, but also strengthening education in the classroom.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore shows us how one participant changed his life around.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.