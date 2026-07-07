VMI challenges participants with College Orientation Workshop
LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI’s college orientation workshop, or COW, challenges participants for four weeks with educational enrichment.
The goal is to transform the lives of at-risk high school students by teaching them to overcome obstacles through intense physical training, but also strengthening education in the classroom.
10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore shows us how one participant changed his life around.
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