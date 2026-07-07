Fourth of July copper theft leaves Danville residents without power in 100+ degree heat

DANVILLE, Va. – A copper theft at a Danville Utilities substation caused a widespread power outage on the Fourth of July, leaving residents without electricity as temperatures climbed above 100 degrees and prompting an ongoing police investigation.

The Danville Police Department said thieves targeted a substation in the 100 block of Hereford Lane on July 4, cutting holes in the facility’s fence and stealing approximately 40 four-gauge copper grounding wires. Investigators said grounding wires connected to large power transformers also were removed.

According to police, the electrical system was operating under peak holiday demand when the theft occurred. The loss of the grounding wires caused significant damage to a transformer, triggering a widespread outage for Danville Utilities customers in the Westover and Mount Cross areas.

The outage disrupted holiday plans for many residents, including Danville resident Gil Paschal.

“We was getting ready to have a family cookout thing, and then we were just standing there and all of a sudden, the power goes out. Just like that,” Paschal said.

The outage occurred during an extreme heat wave that pushed temperatures above 102 degrees in Danville on Independence Day.

Paschal said the loss of power quickly became difficult for his family to endure.

“We contacted our pastor and he opened up his home to us,” Paschal said.

Utility crews worked for hours to repair the damaged equipment and restore service. Power was fully restored the following day.

Police said the stolen grounding wires play a critical role in protecting electrical infrastructure. Officials said the incident demonstrates how copper thefts can cause consequences far beyond the value of the metal itself, disrupting essential services for entire communities.

After learning the outage was caused by a theft, Paschal said he was frustrated by the impact on residents.

“It takes a lot of gumption to do something like that, not caring what happens to other people around in this heat,” he said.

Paschal also expressed concern for others affected by the outage.

“I just feel sorry for the people that had to endure this heat during a day like this,” he said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department, Crime Stoppers or submit a tip through the department’s CARE app. Authorities said information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.