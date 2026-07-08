Commercial dog kennel being considered in Roanoke County

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A commercial dog kennel may be coming to a Roanoke County neighborhood, despite concerns from neighbors.

The kennel, which would be located in a neighborhood off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Cave Spring, would house five to 10 dogs a day as part of a private daycare and boarding operation.

The property owner is currently a dog sitter and has noticed a need for animal care in the Cave Spring area.

More than a dozen neighbors spoke at the meeting about their concerns, including lack of need for a kennel, noise levels, increased traffic and waste issues.

Despite this, the Roanoke County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the plans, which will now be sent to the county board of supervisors. The plans included limits on how many dogs can be on the property due to noise concerns.

The kennel will face final approval on July 23 at 2 p.m.