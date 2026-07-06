Valley View Mall sees new retailers & local businesses amid ongoing vacancies

ROANOKE, Va. – Valley View Mall is showing new signs of life, with several retailers opening or expanding and more changes expected in the coming months.

New additions include a larger JD Sports location and the upcoming debut of Palmetto Moon, which will open its first Roanoke store this September. Savvy Events is also relocating into a bigger space, and Dippin’ Dots is moving from its longtime kiosk into a permanent storefront.

Shopper Paige Ordway said she is already looking forward to what’s coming.

“Honestly, I saw they just had a Palmetto Moon that’s coming... I’m excited just to see the growth of Roanoke...”

Local businesses invest in the mall

The mall has also seen locally owned businesses — including Galactic Arcade, Marked & Made and B&C Sports — continue investing in the property, creating a blend of neighborhood shops and national brands.

But Ordway acknowledged the mall has not always felt this energized.

“When I was younger, it felt more alive, and I feel like it’s kind of died off...”

Vacancies, future entertainment remain open questions

Not every storefront has been filled. The former Sears building remains vacant, and while Dave & Buster’s has explored Valley View as a possible location, the company has not announced plans to open in Roanoke.

For some shoppers, an entertainment anchor could be a game-changer for the mall and the city.

“I really think that if we had a new attraction similar to Dave and Buster’s... some sort of indoor attraction would really benefit the city,” Ordway said.

Fellow shopper Dorothy Shepherd sees the bigger picture positively.

“Bring a lot more tourism... we’re growing, and that’s what matters.”

Many shoppers say they hope the recent momentum continues — whether it comes from new national retailers, locally owned businesses or future entertainment options.