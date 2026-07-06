Rosie’s Gaming Emporium eyes Pulaski as its ninth Virginia location

PULASKI CO., Va. – Pulaski could become home to the ninth Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Virginia, but first, town residents must sign a petition to put the decision on the November ballot.

Pulaski Town Manager Todd Day says the town is weeks away from collecting enough signatures to trigger the referendum. Under state law, signatures equal to at least 5% of the registered voter population are required — the same threshold a candidate must meet to appear on a ballot.

“We are probably estimating a couple of weeks and probably have the number of signatures we need,” Day said. “That’s a state law. We have to have like 5% of the voter population on a signature, just the same as a candidate does when they’re running for election.”

Only town residents qualify

Day emphasized that only registered voters who live within the town of Pulaski can sign the petition or cast a vote on the referendum. Signatures from Pulaski County residents will not count.

“Those that are signing the petition all need to be registered voters from the town of Pulaski,” he said. “Support from the county is obviously great, but those signatures won’t qualify.”

If the signature threshold is met, the question goes before town voters in November. Both supporters and opponents would have a chance to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

Projected economic impact

Day says a Rosie’s location would employ more than 75 people and generate an estimated $1 million or more in annual tax revenue for the town.

“The tax revenue, the tax base is estimated to be over a million dollars a year to the locality, which allows us to better serve the community,” he said.

Day also argues the business would create a ripple effect for other Pulaski retailers and restaurants.

“It’s absolutely gonna bring an economy to the town of Pulaski that the other businesses can materialize off of and capitalize,” he said. “We’re open for business.”

Two potential sites identified

Two locations are currently under consideration. One sits adjacent to Pulaski Motor Mile, and a second storefront is located closer to the Food Lion. Day did not identify the specific properties by name or address.

Rosie’s contacted town leadership and, according to Day, the two sides were meeting within 72 hours.

“There’s only eight of them in existence right now in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we were selected to be the ninth,” Day said. “I’m absolutely pleased to be part of it.”

Community reaction mixed

Day acknowledged that not everyone in Pulaski is on board. The town is currently developing an informational pamphlet to address resident questions about what a Rosie’s location would mean for the community.

“I absolutely understand the mixed emotions in the community,” he said. “We are actually creating, as we speak, a pamphlet that we can hand out that’ll give facts about Rosie’s and their existence here.”

Day added that residents with additional questions can contact him directly.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium currently operates eight locations across Virginia. A second potential ninth location was also announced in Amherst County.