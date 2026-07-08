Floyd County residents demand answers on Flock license plate cameras installed without public input

Residents in Floyd County, Virginia, are raising questions about how license plate-reading cameras were installed in their neighborhoods — and whether local government ever approved them.

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Residents in Floyd County, Virginia, are raising questions about how license plate-reading cameras were installed in their neighborhoods — and whether local government ever approved them.

The controversy is part of a broader debate unfolding across Southwest Virginia over the use of Flock Safety cameras, which law enforcement agencies use to capture and store license plate data.

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Board says cameras are out of its hands

When residents brought their concerns to the Floyd County Board of Supervisors, Chairman Joe Turman made clear where the board stands.

“The majority of you are here to talk about Flock cameras,” Turman said. “The Board of Supervisors has no control whatsoever over those cameras.”

But for many residents, that answer raises more questions than it answers. Turman also said control over the cameras lies with the sheriff’s office and added that he had heard a rumor the cameras may be taken down. The cameras remain in place as of the publish date.

Residents call for public process

Floyd County resident Jacey Clay was among those who addressed the board, arguing the community was left out of the conversation entirely.

“There was no general announcement to the community that these were going in,” Clay said. “This was all done through backroom conversations and agreements and contracts that were signed with private companies without public input.”

County payment records show two entries tied to Flock on the county’s routine-bills page — $12,600 in December 2023 and $12,000 in October 2025. Neither entry appears to include any recorded discussion in meeting minutes.

The board has said the cameras are covered under grant funding, though no specific grant has been identified. That detail remains part of the ongoing investigation.

Coverage continues across Southwest Virginia

The Floyd County questions are part of a growing pattern. Similar concerns have surfaced in Martinsville and Roanoke as Flock device use expands across the region.

10 News have reached out to the Floyd County Board of Supervisors, the county administrator, and the sheriff’s office for comment on the approval process, funding details and whether the cameras will be removed. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.