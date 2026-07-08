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Local News

Motorcyclist dies in I-81 crash in Botetourt County

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said

10 News Digital Team

WSLS (WSLS)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-81N in Botetourt County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Shortly after 6 p.m., 36-year-old Andrew David Lee Camp, of Callaway, was riding a Harley-Davidson northbound on Interstate 81 and weaving in and out of traffic and driving in between vehicles, Virginia State Police told 10 News. He then rear-ended a 2002 Honda pick-up truck. Lee Camp was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

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The driver of the Honda was not injured. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash.

No charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

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