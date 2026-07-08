Another Hot & Stormy Wednesday

We have settled into a hot, humid and stormy pattern thanks to a stationary front settled near the region. Today we will continue with afternoon showers and storms increasing in coverage after the lunch hour.

By evening drive time, a few storms will still be scattered throughout the region, so you’ll want to grab the umbrella on the way out the door to have for later this afternoon!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

A few storms this afternoon could be on the stronger side, bringing the chance for damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Be sure to stay weather aware! We are all included in the marginal outlook for that flash flood risk from the Weather Prediction Center.

Rainfall Outlook (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the coverage of these storms to be very isolated. Storms will form around 12-1 PM this afternoon and warp up between 8-9 PM this evening. This won’t be a washout of a day, but with the on and off isolated showers some will see a quick pop-up storm with others staying totally dry today.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

This pattern won’t break until later this week when a cold front pushes the stationary boundary out of the way. That will bring dry conditions back into the picture on Tuesday. Have a great Hump Day!