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Local News

Town of Pulaski urges residents to limit non-essential water use amid drought

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Photo of the Pulaski, Virginia sign in the Town of Pulaski. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

PULASKI, Va. – The Town of Pulaski is asking residents to voluntarily restrict non-essential water use due to the ongoing drought.

Town officials have issued a drought warning, stating that current water levels at Gatewood Reservoir have reached the threshold that requires the implementation of voluntary water use restrictions.

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“At this time, the Town is asking all water customers to voluntarily reduce non-essential water use to help conserve our water supply until conditions improve,” the Town of Pulaski said in a Facebook post.

According to town officials, examples of non-essential water use include:

  • Watering lawns and ornamental landscaping
  • Washing vehicles at home
  • Washing sidewalks, driveways or other paved surfaces
  • Filling or refilling swimming pools
  • Other outdoor water uses that are not necessary for health or public safety

The town said it will continue to closely monitor reservoir levels and weather conditions and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.