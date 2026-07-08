Town of Pulaski urges residents to limit non-essential water use amid drought

Photo of the Pulaski, Virginia sign in the Town of Pulaski.

PULASKI, Va. – The Town of Pulaski is asking residents to voluntarily restrict non-essential water use due to the ongoing drought.

Town officials have issued a drought warning, stating that current water levels at Gatewood Reservoir have reached the threshold that requires the implementation of voluntary water use restrictions.

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“At this time, the Town is asking all water customers to voluntarily reduce non-essential water use to help conserve our water supply until conditions improve,” the Town of Pulaski said in a Facebook post.

According to town officials, examples of non-essential water use include:

Watering lawns and ornamental landscaping

Washing vehicles at home

Washing sidewalks, driveways or other paved surfaces

Filling or refilling swimming pools

Other outdoor water uses that are not necessary for health or public safety

The town said it will continue to closely monitor reservoir levels and weather conditions and will provide updates as they become available.