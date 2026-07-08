Town of Pulaski urges residents to limit non-essential water use amid drought

Town officials have issued a drought warning, stating that current water levels at Gatewood Reservoir have reached the threshold that requires the implementation of voluntary water use restrictions.
Recommended Videos
“At this time, the Town is asking all water customers to voluntarily reduce non-essential water use to help conserve our water supply until conditions improve,” the Town of Pulaski said in a Facebook post.
According to town officials, examples of non-essential water use include:
Watering lawns and ornamental landscaping
Washing vehicles at home
Washing sidewalks, driveways or other paved surfaces
Filling or refilling swimming pools
Other outdoor water uses that are not necessary for health or public safety
The town said it will continue to closely monitor reservoir levels and weather conditions and will provide updates as they become available.