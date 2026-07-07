Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources opens public comment period for proposed regulations

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources opened their 2026 public comment period for their regulatory cycle. This is a 30-day period during which the public can comment on proposed regulations.

The following regulations have been listed by the DWR:

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Fee Increases The Department is proposing fee increases to many of the hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, which have not increased since 2012. Additionally, fee increases to motorboat registrations are being proposed for the first time since 2019. Lastly, the Department is proposing to assess a fee of $10 to camp on Department-owned lands where a free permit is currently required.

Wildlife Proposed changes include incorporating updated lists of federally threatened and endangered species as well as native and naturalized fauna species in Virginia, adjusting the start of bear hound training season, changing the release date for rehabilitated deer fawns via permittees, and adjustments to the elk special conservation license program.

Fisheries Fishing regulatory proposals include a prohibition on stocking flathead catfish and rock bass, as well as changes to some local trout regulations. Though not a regulatory action, the Department is also soliciting comments on the Stocked Trout Management Plan, which will guide stocked trout management through 2035. Of note is a proposed change to how information on trout stocking is released, shifting to a system where all stocking plans will be announced in advance. Implementation of potential 25%, 35%, and 50% decreases to trout stocking is also outlined in the plan.

Boating Proposed boating regulations include clarifying language related to vessel operation and waterway markers, adoption of the federal requirement for children under the age of 13 to wear a life jacket when underway, and adoption of the federal requirement for the use of engine cut-off switches.



For more information on the proposed regulations, click here.

If you are interested in commenting on the regulations, click here, email regcomments@dwr.virginia.gov, or mail them to the DWR.

The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. on August 5.