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Weather

Muggy & Stormy Tuesday

Delaney Willis, Meteorologist

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Today is another muggy morning with an afternoon storm risk. This pattern is quickly showing itself as our typical summertime forecast.

The severe storm risk this afternoon is marginal, and includes all zones barring the western portions of the NRV and Highlands. Our main threats this afternoon will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

Severe Risk (WSLS 2026)

After last night’s abundant rainfall ranging a quarter three quarters of an inch of rain, the additional rainfall today does pose a flash flooding risk for us today. The higher risk area is highlighted in the yellow, which is a (2/4.)

Be sure to stay weather aware today and download the Weather Authority mobile app for alerts directly send to your mobile device.

Flash Flood Risk (WSLS 2026)

Some of us will see those pop up showers and storms this afternoon, others will stay completely dry. Futurecast shows us exactly how isolated the coverage is below. Be sure to grab the umbrella on the way out the door just in case!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

The next week shows a very active pattern with showers and storms daily. This is very much needed as the majority of the state is still in a drought. Each afternoon and evening will feature scattered storms, but the next week will not be a washout by any means. Have a great Tuesday!

7-Day (WSLS 2026)

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