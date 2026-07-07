Roanoke City Council tables residential zoning changes Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council decided to table proposed residential zoning changes in order to get more community feedback, more than two years since the 2024 zoning rule was approved by council, on Monday night

In a 4-3 decision, the council decided to table the measure for now and get more public comments on the matter.

The vote means that townhomes, cottage courts, and small apartments will not be allowed in single-family home-zoned neighborhoods for the time being.

The measure will now go back for more public comment.

“We basically directed the planning commission to take a look at what the citizens group is proposing and in order to better represent what the community has told us that they would like to see,” Councilman Nick Hagen said.

“It feels very much to me that we’re just rolling a lot of that back by sending this back for a fourth time. I’ve heard overwhelming support from the community, you know with some concerns and questions about the direction that we took,” Mayor Joe Cobb said.

The council did approve zoning changes for vape shops and a few other individual zoning matters at the meeting.