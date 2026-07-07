Virginia Fresh Match offering Summer Special for SNAP customers, discounts on fruits, vegetables

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Virginia Fresh Match is offering a Summer Special until July 11 for SNAP customers in the commonwealth.

VFM is offering a double match in tokens for fruits, vegetables and food-producing plants and seeds at participating farmers’ markets. Here’s how you can get the most out of your SNAP/EBT card:

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Customers bring their SNAP/EBT card at the market’s information booth The card is swiped for the amount they’d like to spend on SNAP Instead of the usual 1:1 SNAP match, customers get a DOUBLE match in VFM tokens to spend on fruits, vegetables, and food-producing plants and seeds

In addition to the token-matching promotion, participating VFM grocery stores, farm stands and mobile markets will have 75% off fruits and vegetables on July 11 and 12.

Customers shop for groceries Customers check out, and their SNAP/EBT card is swiped They receive a 75% discount on fruits and vegetables

To see all participating locations, click here.