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Local News

Virginia Fresh Match offering Summer Special for SNAP customers, discounts on fruits, vegetables

10 News Digital Team

Virginia Fresh Match Summer Special promotional poster. (Copyright 2026 by Virginia Fresh Match - All rights reserved.)

Virginia Fresh Match is offering a Summer Special until July 11 for SNAP customers in the commonwealth.

VFM is offering a double match in tokens for fruits, vegetables and food-producing plants and seeds at participating farmers’ markets. Here’s how you can get the most out of your SNAP/EBT card:

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  1. Customers bring their SNAP/EBT card at the market’s information booth
  2. The card is swiped for the amount they’d like to spend on SNAP
  3. Instead of the usual 1:1 SNAP match, customers get a DOUBLE match in VFM tokens to spend on fruits, vegetables, and food-producing plants and seeds

In addition to the token-matching promotion, participating VFM grocery stores, farm stands and mobile markets will have 75% off fruits and vegetables on July 11 and 12.

  1. Customers shop for groceries
  2. Customers check out, and their SNAP/EBT card is swiped
  3. They receive a 75% discount on fruits and vegetables

To see all participating locations, click here.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.