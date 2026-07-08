Martinsville man arrested after admitting to having Molotov cocktails in his truck

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Martinsville man was taken into custody after telling a Virginia State Police trooper that he “needed to be arrested” and admitting he had Molotov cocktails in his truck and wanted to set one off.

The arrest happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, when a trooper in Henry County found 32-year-old Morgan Vincent Chambers of Martinsville standing outside his Toyota Tacoma pickup, which was improperly parked near 800 Dupont Road. When the trooper got out of his patrol vehicle, Chambers got back into his truck and placed his hands on the steering wheel.

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The trooper asked Chambers why he was parked in the middle of the road, and Chambers responded, “I need to be arrested,” and pointed to the passenger floorboard, stating that he had Molotov cocktails in the vehicle.

The area was cleared of emergency vehicles, and the road was closed with assistance from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Public Safety. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation was notified, and the Bomb Unit responded. Authorities said several suspicious items were removed from the scene.

Chambers was taken into custody, transported to the Henry County Jail, and charged with:

Manufacture, possession, use or distribution of firebombs, explosive materials, and hoax explosive devices (Class 5 felony)

Attempt to commit a felony (Felony level depends on the underlying charge; ranges from Class 6 to Class 4 felony)

The incident remains under investigation.