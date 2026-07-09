Western Virginia Water Authority implements water conservation measures in Roanoke and surrounding areas

As drought conditions persist across the Commonwealth, the Western Virginia Water Authority is taking new steps to help conserve the region’s water supply.

ROANOKE, Va. – As drought conditions persist across the Commonwealth, the Western Virginia Water Authority is taking new steps to help conserve the region’s water supply.

Starting Thursday, July 9, the Authority will roll out water conservation measures as part of its Drought Contingency Plan, marking the first time the plan has been implemented in its 22-year history. The conservation efforts will take place in service areas in the City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Franklin and Botetourt counties, as well as the towns of Boones Mill and Vinton.

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While there aren’t any mandatory water restrictions right now, officials are urging everyone to look for ways to save water and use it wisely. The Authority says these measures won’t interrupt water service or affect water quality.

The Drought Contingency Plan is triggered by water levels in the Carvins Cove Reservoir, which are currently 14.6 feet below full pond.

“The declining reservoir level due to continued lack of significant precipitation has triggered Stage 1: Voluntary Conservation,” the Western Virginia Water Authority said.

The Western Virginia Water Authority provided these water-saving tips:

Outdoors:

Use water only before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m., when evaporation rates are lowest.

Cut back on watering lawns.

Sweep driveways and sidewalks instead of hosing them off.

Limit washing vehicles.

Use a bucket for watering plants instead of a hose when possible.

Turn off ornamental fountains.

Indoors:

Find and fix leaks.

Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing your teeth.

Shorten showers to five minutes or take baths with less water.

Run the clothes washer and dishwasher only with full loads.

Store water in the refrigerator instead of running the tap to get it cold.

Install water-saving devices like low-flow toilets and shower heads.

“Stage 1 Voluntary Conservation represents the first phase of a long-established drought response plan that is intended to be implemented early, allowing the community to conserve water before mandatory restrictions become necessary,” the Western Virginia Water Authority explained. “These actions help extend existing water supplies while maintaining reliable water for drinking, fire protection, sanitation and recreation.”

This move comes shortly after the Town of Pulaski urged residents to limit non-essential water use amid the drought.

For further information on the Authority’s Drought Contingency Plan, click here.