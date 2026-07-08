LewisGale holds ribbon-cutting for new Roanoke County healthcare center

ROANOKE CO., Va. – LewisGale Regional Health System celebrated the grand opening of a new $2.4 million clinical simulation center in Roanoke County with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday.

The new HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement features realistic patient rooms, lifelike mannequins and seven training spaces where nurses can rehearse complex cases, build teamwork and sharpen life-saving skills.

The center will expand hands-on training for about 900 clinicians across the regional system.

This also marks the second HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement in the state.