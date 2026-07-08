U.S. Rep. Ben Cline discusses 2026 NATO summit, foreign policy

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va, sat down with 10 News to talk about the ongoing NATO summit in Türkiye, where the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran has been a major topic.

“NATO is a partnership and I think countries in Europe are partners with the U.S. It doesn’t mean that the U.S. pays for everything. and provides this umbrella of protection. “So when we go to this NATO summit we talk to countries that have, we will see some like Poland that are meeting those numbers, the baltics are meeting those numbers, because they reconize the threat that Russia and other countries are providing.” U.S. Rep. Ben Cline

At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, President Donald Trump emphasized that he wants to make a deal. He also stated that he would allow negotiators to keep talking - although he characterized that as a “waste of time.”