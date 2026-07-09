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ROCI Public Schools seeking public’s help identifying vehicle after Patrick Henry High School practice field damage

10 News Digital Team

Suspect Vehicle (Courtesy of Roanoke City Public Schools) (RCPS2026)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools in a social media post on Thursday, said that the Roanoke Police Department is investigating after a Patrick Henry High School practice field was damaged on Monday.

According to RCPS, on Monday evening, someone trespassed on the practice field at Patrick Henry High School, drove a vehicle onto it, and caused damage to the field.

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Roanoke City Public Schools issued the following statement:

Our facilities staff pride themselves on the excellent upkeep of our fields, ensuring our students have safe, high-quality spaces for athletics. It is disappointing that someone in the Roanoke community thinks it is okay to trespass and cause damage, diverting taxpayer resources that should go toward our students and programs.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, or recognize this vehicle, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500. And, it should go without saying, but please treat our facilities appropriately and do not trespass. We appreciate our community’s support.

Roanoke City Public Schools

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