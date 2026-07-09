ROCI Public Schools seeking public’s help identifying vehicle after Patrick Henry High School practice field damage

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools in a social media post on Thursday, said that the Roanoke Police Department is investigating after a Patrick Henry High School practice field was damaged on Monday.

According to RCPS, on Monday evening, someone trespassed on the practice field at Patrick Henry High School, drove a vehicle onto it, and caused damage to the field.

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Roanoke City Public Schools issued the following statement: