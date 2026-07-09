Kids Square set to unveil the Wonder Room with Royal Bubble Bash grand opening

Kids Square is bubbling with excitement as it gears up to celebrate the grand opening of the Wonder Room with The Royal Bubble Bash.

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids Square is bubbling with excitement as it gears up to celebrate the grand opening of the Wonder Room with The Royal Bubble Bash.

The Wonder Room, a brand-new multipurpose space designed for kids to tap into their creative side, will open to the public on Saturday, July 18. Located on the second floor of Center in the Square, it takes over the former STARCADE space.

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Supported by a $10,000 grant from COX Charities, The Wonder Room will offer SOL-aligned field trips, camps, themed family experiences, special events, and educational opportunities for children across the Roanoke Valley.

The grand opening kicks off with the Royal Bubble Bash on July 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. The event features a visit from a mermaid princess and a variety of activities, including:

Wand design lab

Giant bubble experience

Mermaid treasure hunt

Bubble science stations

Underwater dance party

Photo opportunities with the princess

“We are thrilled to introduce families to the new Wonder Room through an experience filled with pure summer magic,” says Felicia Branham, executive director of Kids Square. “The Royal Bubble Bash is just the beginning of what we envision for this space, a place where imagination, creativity and unforgettable experiences come to life. With bubbles galore and our incredible mermaid princess, we can’t imagine a more magical way to open the doors!”

After the Bubble Bash, families are invited to Kids Square for two hours of museum play. Non-member tickets are $36 per child and $11 per adult; member pricing is $30 per child and includes up to two adults. Space is limited and advance registration is required at this link.