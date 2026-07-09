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WATCH: Celebrating 10 News anchor John Carlin’s long tenure at WSLS

10 News Digital Team

We are celebrating another great work anniversary at WSLS.

For decades, 10 News anchor John Carlin has been the trusted voice bringing stories that matter to Central and Southwest Virginia. His dedication and passion have shaped our community, making a real difference in the lives of many.

Thank you so much for all that you do – you have certainly left your mark.​

What are your favorite memories of John Carlin? Let us know in the comments!

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