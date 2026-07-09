Dry Thursday Start, Stormy Finish

We are kicking off our Thursday morning in the usual way, mild and muggy skies! Our temperatures have already risen into the 70s and 80s. With dewpoints in the lower 70s, it feels very tropical outside and that pattern will hold throughout the remainder of the day.

Temperatures Current as of 10AM (WSLS 2026)

We do have a bit of a breeze that is offering some relief from the heat. Winds will continue to gust around 15-20 MPH this afternoon and evening.

Wind Gusts Current as of 10AM (WSLS 2026)

Muggy morning conditions will lead to a stormy afternoon for portions of Southwest Virginia. We are now under a Marginal Risk for most of the region, barring southern Southside and southern NRV Zones. The threats for any strong storms that form this afternoon will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. With abundant humidity in the atmosphere, any storms that form will tap into that moisture and bring us some much needed rainfall.

SPC Day 1 (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the coverage of these storms to be hit or miss, but this is typical of the summertime convective storms. These will be short-lived but still require our attention given the severe risk. Please stay weather aware today!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Our stormy and active pattern will last through Sunday, with just a few sparse remaining showers on Monday. Have a great Thursday and try to stay dry!