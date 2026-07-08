Man dead, woman arrested following stabbing in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is dead and a woman has been arrested following a stabbing that occurred in Rocky Mount on Tuesday morning, Rocky Mount Police Department said.

RMPD said they and first responders were dispatched to Candlewood Apartments around 2:32 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a person suffering from a knife wound.

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Upon investigation, authorities said they found 27-year-old Nikita Williams had "sustained a puncture wound" to his upper chest. Emergency aid was administered and Williams was taken to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

As a result, law enforcement said they arrested 18-year-old Amanda Akers and charged her with one count of second-degree murder. Akers is now being held at the Franklin County Jail without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing