Roanoke Police Department seeking public’s assistance in identifying robbery suspect

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to officials, members of the RPD responded to the 1300 block of Patterson Ave. SW in reference to a past robbery by a person on Wednesday.

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The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical treatment. A suspect was observed on camera conducting the offense and was described as a black male with a bald head and a short in length black beard.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.