Virginia Tech student’s mother sues Blacksburg, officer after fatal crash

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The mother of a Virginia Tech graduate student killed by a Blacksburg police officer is suing the town and the officer for $3 million, claiming he was driving more than 50 miles per hour over the speed limit when his cruiser struck and killed her son.

Spencer Forsling, 22, was crossing the intersection of North Main and Roanoke streets in downtown Blacksburg at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2025, when Officer Allil Barnes’ vehicle hit and killed him. Barnes was responding to a fire at the time, with his lights and sirens active. According to the lawsuit, Barnes was traveling 74 mph in a 20 mph zone.

No criminal charges filed

In April 2026, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt reviewed videos, reports, and other evidence and determined no criminal offense could be pursued.

Lawsuit alleges Barnes made no attempt to slow down

Forsling’s mother filed the wrongful death complaint in recent weeks. The complaint alleges a “conscious disregard of the risks to, and rights of, Forsling and others” on Barnes’ part, and states that “there is no indication that Officer Barnes attempted to brake or slow down while approaching the intersection.”

The complaint names both Barnes and the Town of Blacksburg as defendants.

WSLS reached out to members of the Forsling family and the Blacksburg town attorney. Both declined to comment publicly.

No court date has been set.