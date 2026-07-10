Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office warns of armed and dangerous man near Berry Hill Road

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say he was last seen in the 1000 block of Berry Hill Road. He is said to be in his mid-forties, has a tattoo, and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans with a backpack.

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The sheriff’s office says do not approach him if you see him and contact 911 immediately.