Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office warns of armed and dangerous man near Berry Hill Road
10 News Digital Team
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities say he was last seen in the 1000 block of Berry Hill Road. He is said to be in his mid-forties, has a tattoo, and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans with a backpack.
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The sheriff’s office says do not approach him if you see him and contact 911 immediately.