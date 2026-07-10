A stormy Friday to close out the week

We have been stuck in a stormy and muggy pattern for a few days now, and today is no exception. We will quickly warm up into the upper 80s by noon, with plenty of humidity to make it feel even warmer.

Showers and storms are back on deck today as well, with the chance for a few stronger storms still in the picture.

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

The severe risk is marginal today for nearly all of our viewing area, barring the Highlands Zone.

Threats for the potential severe storms this afternoon include damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. As this is following several days of heavy rain, we also have the risk for flash flooding.

Severe Risk (WSLS 2026)

The flash flood risk is marginal for most of us, with portions of the NRV and Highlands Zones in the slight risk area.

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Flash Flood Risk (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows isolated storms popping up around noon, and a main line of showers passing through from 3 - 6 PM. The showers and storms this afternoon will be a bit more widespread than the past couple days.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

This rainfall will be beneficial, and the active pattern continues for the weekend and finally switches on Tuesday as high pressure takes control of the area.