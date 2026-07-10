2026 National French Fry Day: Where you can get free fries 🍟

It may be Friday, but it’s also Fry-Day. In celebration of National French Fry Day, many fast-food restaurants are offering tasty deals.

Here’s where you can get free fries:

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Arby’s

Craving Arby’s iconic seasoned curly fries? Now through Sunday, July 12, members of the Arby’s Rewards loyalty program can get an XL order of fries for $1.99 when they make a purchase of $5 or more. The deal will not be applied if you order through a third-party delivery service.

Hardee’s

You can get a free large order of fries on Friday, as long as you’re signed up for the MyRewards Loyalty program. You can access the offer in the Hardee’s app.

McDonald’s

We’re lovin’ it! On Friday, you can get a medium order of fries for free. Keep in mind that you will need to download the McDonald’s mobile app and opt in to its MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program. The free fries deal will be in the app on Friday, and it will be limited to one freebie per person at participating restaurants.

Sheetz

Sheetz is giving away one free bag of French fries with any qualifying purchase of $10 or more. You can get your free fries from now through Thursday, July 16. All you will need to do is download the Sheetz app and add it under the ‘OFFERZ’ tab.

Wendy’s

If Wendy’s is more your speed, you’re in luck. The fast-food chain will also be offering a free order of fries (you can pick the size) on Friday when you make a purchase of $5 or more in the Wendy’s app.



