Black bear mange sightings surge in Southwest Virginia

Black bear mange sightings on rise in Southwest Virginia

Black bear sightings are at their peak in Southwest Virginia, but many of the bears turning up this season aren’t looking like their usual selves. A growing number of bears are being spotted without hair, visibly underweight and in poor condition — and 10 News viewers are taking notice.

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The station has received an outpouring of emails from viewers sharing photos and videos of the ailing animals, raising public concern about the health of the local bear population.

What is mange?

Mange, a skin disease caused by microscopic mites, is behind the troubling appearances. Katie Martin, a bear biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, explained how it works.

“It is caused by a little microscopic mite that will actually burrow under the skin and just causes this really intense itching, sometimes crusty skin, the hair can fall out,” Martin said.

This photo was taken by Cynthia Dohnal in Cave Spring and shows a Black Bear with mange visiting her bird feeder. (WSLS)

Where it’s hitting hardest

Southwest Virginia is seeing some of the highest concentrations of mange cases in the state. Martin reports the issue is especially prevalent in Roanoke, Franklin and Montgomery counties.

10 News will have more reporting on this story Monday and will include what Martin said is being done about the issue and how the public can help.

She said to contact DWR Wildlife Conflict Helpline for issues with bears or sightings of mange:

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