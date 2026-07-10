WSLS Sock Night: $1,500 check presentation

SALEM, Va. – A reminder that the simplest donation can make a big difference. Thursday 10 News told you how you all helped us collect 565 pairs of socks during our WSLS Sock Night at the Salem Fair.

The Salem Fair and Degeller Attraction Inc. presented $1,500 checks to both the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet to help support their work in the community Friday.

10 News also had the great pleasure of presenting all of those collected socks to both organizations, something that will make a huge impact for them.

The Salem Fair is still going strong with just two more days left.