Adult, two juveniles arrested and charged after traffic stop leads to firearm seizure in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Friday that it had arrested two juveniles and an adult after a traffic stop led to the seizure of firearms Sunday, July 5.

According to officials, LPD officers observed a sedan driving without any headlights on and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which had four occupants.

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During the stop and ongoing investigation, officers determined that one of the passengers was concealing a rifle.

As a result of the proactive patrol, officers seized three firearms: a rifle and two handguns with automatic sears. The auto sears or switches are illegal and convert a weapon from semi-automatic to automatic.

Three of the four occupants were taken into custody without incident and charged the fourth passenger was not charged at the scene.

Ja’kale Liggon, 18, of Lynchburg was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealment of a firearm, possession of alcohol container by a person under 21, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of auto sears, possession of a firearm by a minor, and City-Wide Youth Curfew ordinance violation.

A juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of auto sears, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and City-Wide Youth Curfew ordinance violation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.