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Family mourns sudden death of 12-year-old boy in Salem

Death may be tied to a medical procedure, investigation underway.

John Carlin, Anchor

SALEM, Va. – A Salem boy died suddenly this week. 12-year-old Walter Moyer, a standout athlete, who friends and family described on social media as a dear friend and loving family member, passed away after complications from a medical procedure.

The cause of death has not been released by the family or officials and a GoFundMe has also raised more than $36,000.

The family retained a law firm to investigate, and the firm released the following statement to 10 News:

We are all heartbroken by Walter’s passing. Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing. The family asks their privacy to be respected as they grieve this profound loss. They appreciate the compassion, support, and understanding of our community during this difficult time.

Attorney Anthony Segura

10 News spoke with the attorney on the phone on Friday; he said the case is in its infancy and it’s too early to comment.

The law firm is investigating the circumstances. This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update with information as it becomes available.

A GoFundme account has already raised more than $36,000. Click here if you would like to donate to the family.

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