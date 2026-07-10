Bedford County joins Roanoke Regional Partnership in bid to attract business, jobs

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Bedford County has officially joined the Roanoke Regional Partnership — a nine-locality group that markets the region to companies looking to expand or relocate. County leaders say the move could bring new business and economic growth to Bedford, but residents are asking a pointed question: Is the money worth it?

The partnership works to recruit companies to the broader Roanoke region, with the hope that some of that growth trickles down to member localities like Bedford. Membership, however, comes with a cost — including dues, staff time and travel — all partially funded by taxpayers.

For some local business owners, the early signs are encouraging.

“I think it’s amazing… people in Roanoke are hearing about small-town Bedford and coming to Bedford,” said Mark Zimmerman, owner of Zimmerman’s Restaurant.

Not everyone shares that enthusiasm. Some Bedford residents question whether local government employees are being held accountable for economic development outcomes.

Bedford resident Shang Stanley posted on social media: “Local governments have employees that may be getting overpaid for what’s after them… with no incentives to actually do their job or a better version of their job.”

Zimmerman acknowledged that even incremental progress matters for small businesses operating on tight margins.

“Every little bit helps. If people are coming in, that’s good… they hear about it and they come in here,” he said.

A cautionary tale from Bedford’s past

County leaders say Bedford has reason to be skeptical of regional partnerships — because it has been down this road before.

“For seven years, Bedford County was contributing $100,000 a year to the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and got nothing for it in return,” said Bob Davis, Bedford District 6 Supervisor.

That history adds urgency to calls for transparency and accountability as the county commits to this new investment.

What to watch

For business owners like Zimmerman, the measure of success is straightforward — does the marketing translate into customers?

“If people hear, they come in here and find out we have a restaurant and an antique store…” he said.

Going forward, key indicators will include job announcements directly tied to partnership recruiting efforts and a clear breakdown of Bedford’s financial contributions — giving taxpayers the information they need to judge the return on that investment.