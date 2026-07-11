Former Gretna Hawks bring free football camp, cookout and community back home

GRETNA, Va. – For dozens of young athletes, Saturday was about more than just football. It was a full day built around skills, confidence, friendships — and community.

The fourth annual free youth football camp, organized by WeUpNow Gaming, gave kids the chance to learn from experienced coaches who once wore the Gretna Hawks uniform themselves. But the football field was just the beginning.

Organizers also raffled off a computer and hosted a free community cookout for families across the region later in the day at Elba Park, hosting a day centered around community.

Rooted in community

Brandon “Fox” Turner, founder of WeUpNow Gaming and a former Gretna standout himself, said the mission behind the camp — and the entire day — is simple.

“It’s community focused. It’s for us and it’s by us,” Turner said.

Turner partnered with former Gretna teammate Vic Hall — now an assistant coach at Virginia Tech — to create opportunities they say were never available to them growing up.

“When we were coming up, we didn’t have an opportunity to attend football camps — and we went on to find success and win the state championships, we won five state championships here,” Turner said.

“I can only imagine what could happen in the future if we start to pour into the kids and make sure we give them the proper training and the proper resources. So that’s the reason why we do it each year,” he said.

Learning from those who came before

Camp attendee Levi Robertson is still in his early years on the field, but he’s already thinking about the highest levels of the game.

“It’s fun to learn from people that played in college and higher levels than what I play on, so I can get to that point,” Robertson said.

Now in his third year at the camp, Robertson said the experience is helping him chase a bigger goal — college, and someday, the NFL.

Growing on, off the field

Parents said the camp — and the broader day of events — gives kids a chance to grow both on and off the field.

Erika Coles, Robertson’s mother, said she looks forward to the experience each year.

“Just watching the kids do what they love and just have a good time — I think it’s a good thing for the community and we enjoy coming,” Coles said.

A day full of Gretna Community

As the afternoon shifted to evening, families made their way to Elba Park for a free cookout — food, drinks and parking all covered. No cost, no catch. Just community.

For Turner and Hall, that’s always been the point. Two hometown athletes who chased their own dreams on and off this field are now helping the next generation chase theirs — and making sure the whole community comes along for the ride.