WeUpNow Gaming to bring community fun with football camp, cookout

GRETNA, Va. – Dozens of young athletes are expected to take part in a free football camp this weekend in Gretna as community organization We Up Now Gaming hosts its fourth annual event.

The camp, which is free to participants, will be followed by a community cookout. Organizers say the event is designed to give back to the community by providing opportunities and resources for local families.

Founder Brandon “Fox” Turner said the event reflects the organization’s mission of investing in the next generation.

“When I was coming up, we didn’t have opportunities like this,” Turner said. “We always wanted to do something that was big for the community. This is our first time being able to put together this type of community event with a cookout, and it really tapped into a time period where, as a community, we came together.”

Among the camp’s featured guests will be former Gretna standout and current Virginia Tech assistant coach Vic Hall, who is returning to his hometown to work with campers. Hall and Turner were teammates on the Gretna Hawks 2003 football team that captured the programs first-ever state title.

Organizers will also raffle off a personal computer during the event.

The youth football camp will take place at Gretna High School from 9 a.m.-Noon with a community cookout to follow at Elba Park from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

WeUpNowGaming is a business that was started in 2020 by Brandon “Fox” Turner with the goal of increase the number of black professionals in the gaming industry. They use various ways to show youths the different ways to be a professional in the gaming industry--going further than simply playing games.

For more information on how to register, click here.