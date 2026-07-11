Fables & Feathers Winery hosts third annual Christmas in July in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – It might still be the middle of summer, but Goodview residents are gathering for another year of early Christmas celebrations.

Fables and Feathers Winery hosts their annual “Christmas in July” every second Saturday in July. This year, they had the Wine 4 Wildlife 4-miler to benefit the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

Organizers say the morning started with runners on the course, including people dressed as Santa, and then shifted into a full day of vendors, food trucks and music.

“We’re all in the middle of this heat wave and drought, like we are struggling, we need some joy going on in the summertime, something to look forward to, and you know, for people who like to plan ahead, you can get a head start on your Christmas shopping." Genny Luedtke, co-owner of Fables and Feathers

The winery has other events throughout the year as well, such as Oktoberfest on October 17. You can find all of their events here.