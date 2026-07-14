Jose Sanchez pleads guilty to racketeering charge in Amanda’s Touch prostitution ring case

ROANOKE, Va. – Jose Sanchez pleaded guilty Monday to one count of racketeering in connection with a prostitution ring that operated out of Amanda’s Touch Bridal Shop in Roanoke and spread across multiple counties in Southwest Virginia.

Sanchez, identified as a recruiter for the criminal organization, was originally charged with five counts of racketeering. Under a plea agreement with the Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney, four of those charges were dismissed. He now faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison on the remaining count.

What the racketeering charge means

Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said the racketeering charge reflects the scope and organization of the criminal enterprise.

“It’s a type of charge that incorporates not only criminal activity over a period of time, but it shows that there’s a certain amount of money involved and a certain level of organization,” Branscom said. “In particular, this involved human trafficking, a prostitution ring, as well as drug distribution.”

Branscom said the organization had upwards of 50 victims.

Racketeering charges in Virginia are not covered by the state’s standard sentencing guidelines. Branscom said that means the sentencing decision rests entirely with the judge.

Amanda’s Touch Bridal not affiliated with the ring

Amanda’s Touch Bridal Shop is not connected to the criminal organization. The business is operated by the daughter of co-defendant Earl Smith, who owned the building. According to Branscom, Smith purchased the property specifically to support the prostitution ring’s operations.

“He specifically stated that he purchased that business for the purposes of using it and its location for the furtherance of the prostitution ring,” Branscom said.

How two separate investigations became one

The case began as a drug investigation in Floyd County. Virginia State Police were simultaneously working a separate human trafficking investigation that originated in Rockbridge County. The two probes eventually converged.

“Our drug investigation was working in a different direction and they kind of ran into each other,” Branscom said. “It turns out we were working on the same thing and that’s what led to the greater investigation and the cooperation between the different agencies.”

Branscom described Floyd County’s role as an entry point into a larger criminal network.

“It was like the tip of the iceberg — the more we looked into it, there was more involved,” he said.

What comes next

Sanchez is scheduled to appear for a pre-sentence hearing on Feb. 2, 2027. The remaining four defendants — Earl Smith, Molly Lepisto, Kenneth Tolley, and Lindsey Burnette — are set for a jury trial in March 2027 in Floyd County Circuit Court.

Branscom said other charges stemming from the investigation could theoretically be brought in additional jurisdictions, but at this time all cases are set to proceed in Floyd County.