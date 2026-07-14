Search underway for missing Franklin County woman last seen in Nashville

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A search is underway for a missing Franklin County woman who was last seen in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office believes 33-year-old Amber Marie Nance may have left the area around June 30. She was last seen on or about July 7 at a gas station at 8020 McCrory Lane in Nashville.

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She is believed to be driving a 1994 blue Honda Accord and is traveling with her white dog. She is said to be 5 feet 2 inches tall and to weigh approximately 105 pounds.

If you have seen Nance or have any information regarding where she may be, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 540-483-3000.