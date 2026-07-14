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Bedford County Public Schools implements clear bag policy for all athletic events

The policy will take effect beginning with the 2026-27 fall athletic season

10 News Digital Team

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BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – In an effort to promote safety, Bedford County Public Schools has announced that it will be implementing a clear bag policy for all school-sponsored athletic events.

The policy will take effect starting with the 2026-27 fall athletic season.

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For all middle and high schools in the county, guests may bring approved clear bags or small personal or clutch-style wallets to athletic events. All bags will be subject to inspection upon entry.

The following items will no longer be allowed:

  • Backpacks
  • Purses
  • Briefcases
  • Fanny packs
  • Luggage or travel bags
  • Large or non-transparent bags

“This measure is designed to help provide a safe, secure, and welcoming environment for all students, staff, families, and visitors attending BCPS athletic events,” Bedford County Public Schools said.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.