Bedford County Public Schools implements clear bag policy for all athletic events

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – In an effort to promote safety, Bedford County Public Schools has announced that it will be implementing a clear bag policy for all school-sponsored athletic events.

The policy will take effect starting with the 2026-27 fall athletic season.

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For all middle and high schools in the county, guests may bring approved clear bags or small personal or clutch-style wallets to athletic events. All bags will be subject to inspection upon entry.

The following items will no longer be allowed:

Backpacks

Purses

Briefcases

Fanny packs

Luggage or travel bags

Large or non-transparent bags

“This measure is designed to help provide a safe, secure, and welcoming environment for all students, staff, families, and visitors attending BCPS athletic events,” Bedford County Public Schools said.