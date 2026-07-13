Sparks fly as Botetourt County Planning Commissioners debate potential water supply planning forum

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – On Monday, the Botetourt County Planning Commissioners passionately debated about a potential educational forum on the water supply planning in Botetourt County.

Anti-data center protestors gathered outside with signs and filled the rooms for both a 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. meeting between county officials.

“I heard a term of one word that describes what we’re potentially doing to the Roanoke Valley,” Danny Goad said. “That is suicide by stealing the water of the people. Not only in Botetourt County, but in Roanoke County and Roanoke City.”

As tensions rose between Botetourt County officials, questions were asked whether a new pipeline from the Western Virginia Water Authority meant for locals could be used by Google’s data center.

“The pipeline was supposed to be new supportive infrastructure from a processing plant to a specific residential subdivision that are now the majority of the houses for the way I understand it on a commercial well system.” Chair Dr. Elizabeth Leffel of Fincastle District said.

That discussion was tabled for a future meeting.

Meanwhile, questions about holding a public forum for water supply planning dominated the conversation

Commissioners spent over an hour debating their next move before ultimately deciding to submit questions and documents for the board of supervisors to answer.

“We’re sending a recommendation that the planning commission be allowed to plan an educational forum to discuss a number of topics that we’re providing the board of supervisors to figure out,” Dr. Leffel said.

The commission will also request permission from the Board of Supervisors to bring in a panel of experts to help answer the public’s questions.