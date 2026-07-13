Bedford County residents lose internet after Seiontec Systems shuts down

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Hundreds of Bedford County residents woke up without internet service after their provider, Seiontec Systems, abruptly shut down — leaving homes, small businesses and students scrambling for connectivity.

Seiontec ceased operations on July 6, and within hours, county staff were on the phone working to make sure families and businesses wouldn’t be left offline.

John Putney, Bedford County’s director of government relations and economic development, said attempts to reach the company have gone nowhere.

“I’ve reached out to Seiontec multiple times and have called their number multiple times, every phone call goes to voicemail,” Putney said.

A visit to the Seiontec office building confirmed the company appears to have closed its doors entirely.

How many customers are affected?

The exact number of affected subscribers remains unclear, but county officials estimate the impact could be significant.

“We think it’s somewhere between 200 and 400, but that’s speculation and it’s based on dated subscriber numbers that we got from them years ago,” Putney said.

What Bedford County is doing

County leaders say they are moving quickly — calling internet service providers, coordinating logistics and searching for short-term solutions to keep students, remote workers and small businesses online while a permanent provider is identified.

If you are a former Seiontec customer, the county asks that you contact its broadband help line or visit the county website for a list of temporary options and next steps. Officials recommend having your account information ready so staff can match you with the best alternatives.

The county says it will post updates on its website and social media channels.