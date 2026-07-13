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Gov. Spanberger announces “energy affordability initiative” with solar energy program

10 News Digital Team

FILE - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Feb. 24, 2026, in Williamsburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool, file) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

On Monday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced a new optional solar energy program that could result in a reduction of utility costs.

Switch Together is a group buying program for solar power that estimates an average of 23% savings on homes and businesses after solar installations.

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“We are taking real, practical action to address high energy costs for Virginians, protect families from future rate hikes, and meet rising energy demand. Virginia families have already seen thousands of dollars in savings from Switch Together, and now, we are empowering more Virginians with the chance to access those same savings. By using the power of the free market, leveraging the Commonwealth’s buying power, and cutting out middlemen, we are creating significant discounts for families and businesses.”

Governor Abigail Spanberger

Switch Together has expanded its availability in the commonwealth, as it was previously only available in certain areas. They now have plans to expand to every corner of Virginia.

“If you’ve ever thought about going solar, now’s a great time to do it. And by going solar through Switch Together, you’ll have expert support every step of the way. We’re excited to be working with Governor Spanberger to help bring access to lower-cost solar to more families across the Commonwealth and help Virginians save money.”

Brandon Praileau, Virginia Program Director for Solar United Neighbors

For more information on Switch Together, click here.

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