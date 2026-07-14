Lynchburg judge orders 5-year-old girl’s return to Turkey in custody case

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 5-year-old girl at the center of an international child custody dispute has been ordered to return to Turkey after reportedly being separated from her family for nearly 18 months, court documents reveal.

Back in late June, 10 News told you about a petition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia accusing Saeed Abedini, an Iranian-born U.S. citizen living in Turkey at the time, of wrongfully taking his daughter from her aunt, Niloofar Ilbaki Aragh, who had custody of her, and bringing her to Lynchburg without permission.

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Aragh claimed that the young girl was taken from Turkey in January 2025 after she allowed the child to travel with Abedini to visit family in Istanbul.

In a hearing on Monday, a federal judge ruled that the dad wrongfully brought the child to the U.S. in violation of Aragh’s custody rights under Turkish law, and that the aunt was actively exercising those rights at the time.

The case was handled under the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, an international treaty designed to address cases where children are taken across international borders during custody disputes. Hague Convention cases are typically handled quickly, requiring the prompt return of a wrongfully removed child to their home country.

Ultimately, the judge ruled that the dad didn’t prove any of the usual arguments that can block a Hague return, like that the child is now “well-settled” in the U.S. or would face a “grave risk” of physical or psychological harm if sent back.

So, effective immediately, the judge is taking physical custody away from the dad and placing the child with her maternal aunt, who will control day-to-day decisions while the return happens.

The dad is ordered not to contact or try to find the child. The aunt must take the child back to Turkey as soon as possible—and no later than 10 days after the order is entered and the child’s passport/travel documents are to be handed over to the mom’s lawyer to make that happen.